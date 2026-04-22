Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Janitor Oleksandr Hryhorovych saved a child at the cost of his own life.

Kyiv janitor Oleksandr Hryhorovych became the seventh victim of a terrorist attack in the capital after he covered a wounded boy with his body. Medics fought for his life for over a day, but due to severe injuries, they were unable to save the man.

Janitor Oleksandr Grigorovich saved a child from a shooter

The surveillance video shows that after the first shots, the perpetrator returned to the entrance, where a wounded child was sitting on the sidewalk, with her father lying next to her.

At the very moment when the shooter opened fire again towards the boy, the janitor Oleksandr Grigorovich ran up to him and covered him with himself, effectively taking the bullets.

When the man was brought to the hospital, he was found to have severe injuries to his liver, stomach, and intestines. They fought hard for his life, but they still couldn't save the hero.

The residents of the house told reporters that everyone in the yard knew Oleksandr Grigorovich very well — they called him Uncle Sasha.

Oleksandr Grigorovich (Photo: from open sources)

As neighbors note, he always helped people and loved children very much.