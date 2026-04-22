Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Janitor Oleksandr Hryhorovych saved a child at the cost of his own life.
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Ukraine
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Terrorist attack in Kyiv. Janitor Oleksandr Hryhorovych saved a child at the cost of his own life.

Janitor Oleksandr Grigorovich saved a child from a shooter
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Source:  Kyiv24

Kyiv janitor Oleksandr Hryhorovych became the seventh victim of a terrorist attack in the capital after he covered a wounded boy with his body. Medics fought for his life for over a day, but due to severe injuries, they were unable to save the man.

Points of attention

  • Despite efforts by medics to save his life, Oleksandr succumbed to severe injuries to his liver, stomach, and intestines, leaving behind a legacy of selflessness and bravery.
  • Oleksandr's generosity extended beyond his heroic act, as he was known for his initiatives in beautifying the community, planting trees, and spreading joy to children.

Janitor Oleksandr Grigorovich saved a child from a shooter

The surveillance video shows that after the first shots, the perpetrator returned to the entrance, where a wounded child was sitting on the sidewalk, with her father lying next to her.

At the very moment when the shooter opened fire again towards the boy, the janitor Oleksandr Grigorovich ran up to him and covered him with himself, effectively taking the bullets.

When the man was brought to the hospital, he was found to have severe injuries to his liver, stomach, and intestines. They fought hard for his life, but they still couldn't save the hero.

The residents of the house told reporters that everyone in the yard knew Oleksandr Grigorovich very well — they called him Uncle Sasha.

Oleksandr Grigorovich (Photo: from open sources)

As neighbors note, he always helped people and loved children very much.

The man used his own money to plant Christmas trees in the yard, and before the holidays he decorated them with sweets for the children. He also encouraged his neighbors to plant fruit trees so that the yard would delight with flowers and harvest. In addition, he was fond of wood carving.

More on the topic

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Ukraine
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