The US House of Representatives supported the bill on aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to provide new military aid to Ukraine, support reconstruction, and impose new sanctions on Russia. It is important to understand that this decision was passed bypassing the traditional procedure thanks to the votes of some Republicans who opposed President Donald Trump's position.

The US House of Representatives sided with Ukraine

American journalists point out that 226 congressmen voted in favor of the bill, while 195 voted against it.

In addition, it is noted that the document was put to a vote using a special discharge petition procedure, bypassing committees.

Another important moment was that 18 Republicans and one independent congressman, Kevin Kaley, joined the Democrats — it was his vote that made it possible to launch this process.

The highest-ranking minority representative on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, has already made an official statement on this matter during his speech in the House of Representatives:

We all want this war to end. The question is, how? Share

In light of recent events, he asked Congress to support "the brave Ukrainians fighting for their future and provide them with the weapons they need for self-defense."