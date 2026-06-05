Putin responds to Zelensky's open letter
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Politics
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Putin responds to Zelensky's open letter

The Kremlin is in no hurry to respond to Zelensky's proposal
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the Russian dictator's team has seen and has in its possession an open letter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for an immediate end to the war. However, he said it will be handed over to Vladimir Putin a little later.

Points of attention

  • Intelligence information received by Zelensky suggests Putin's determination to continue the war in 2027 and 2028, leading to concerns about the future of the conflict.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister confirms the transmission of Zelensky's letter to the Russian Federation, as diplomatic channels are utilized for communication between the two leaders.

The Kremlin is in no hurry to respond to Zelensky's proposal

According to Peskov, the Kremlin has seen the open letter from the President of Ukraine, but Putin will be told about it later.

Against this background, the Russian dictator's spokesman once again cynically repeated:

If Zelensky wants to meet with Putin, he can come to Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that on June 4, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an open letter, suggested to Putin to set a date and meet to agree on an end to the war.

In addition, the President of Ukraine calls on official Moscow to involve Europe and the United States in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to Zelensky, he received intelligence information that Putin is determined to continue the war in 2027 and 2028.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's open letter to the Russian dictator, in which he calls for an end to the war, will be transmitted to the Russian Federation through diplomatic channels.

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