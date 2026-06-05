Putin responds to Zelensky's open letter

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov officially confirmed that the Russian dictator's team has seen and has in its possession an open letter from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for an immediate end to the war. However, he said it will be handed over to Vladimir Putin a little later.

The Kremlin is in no hurry to respond to Zelensky's proposal

According to Peskov, the Kremlin has seen the open letter from the President of Ukraine, but Putin will be told about it later.

Against this background, the Russian dictator's spokesman once again cynically repeated:

If Zelensky wants to meet with Putin, he can come to Moscow. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

What is important to understand is that on June 4, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an open letter, suggested to Putin to set a date and meet to agree on an end to the war.

In addition, the President of Ukraine calls on official Moscow to involve Europe and the United States in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.

According to Zelensky, he received intelligence information that Putin is determined to continue the war in 2027 and 2028.