Air defense shot down and suppressed 198 targets during the Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense shot down and suppressed 198 targets during the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 4-5, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles, as well as 216 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Despite the ongoing threat, the air defense successfully intercepted and neutralized enemy UAVs and missiles.
  • Ukrainian soldiers urge vigilance and adherence to safety rules during the continued aerial assault.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — how the air defense worked

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 198 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 12 locations. Guided aircraft missiles did not reach their targets.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

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