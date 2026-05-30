Hegset made an unexpected statement about US aid to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unexpectedly spoke about Washington finding a way to help Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, declared plans to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities by changing the way ammunition is produced.
- Hegseth emphasized the US commitment to help Ukraine defend itself and boost Europe's capabilities in the region.
Washington will find a way to help Ukraine defend itself — Hegset
This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of the Asian Security Summit in Singapore.
Where we can help Ukraine, we do it. Where we can enable Europe to do more, we do it.
He explained that the US is changing the way it produces all "critical munitions" so that American companies supply "not just a little more, but a lot more across the spectrum."
The head of the American military department noted: the US wants Ukrainians to be able to defend themselves.
And we will find a way to help them.
He also emphasized that the United States continues to learn from Ukraine's experience in using unmanned systems on the battlefield and is increasing investment in this industry.
The American minister noted Ukraine's ability to scale production and adapt the use of drones.
We learned a lot from Ukraine about how they work. So that's our priority going forward. We intend to not just reach parity, but to become the best in the world in this area.
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