US and Israel hit over 7,000 targets in Iran — Hegset

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that more than seven thousand targets were hit as a result of strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Hegset announced the destruction of over 7 thousand targets in Iran

He said this at a press conference on March 19.

To date, we have struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. These are not incremental steps. These are devastating, high-precision strikes. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

He added that Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles "has probably taken the biggest hit" and has "reduced by 90% since the start of the conflict."

The production of UAVs, that is, kamikaze drones, has decreased by 90%, said Hegset.

According to him, the US sank more than 120 ships of the Iranian Navy, and 11 Iranian submarines were also eliminated.

The head of the Pentagon said that the United States is "acting according to plan", but refused to give a timeline for ending the war with Iran.

Ultimately, it will be the President's choice to determine the moment when we can say, "We have achieved everything necessary on behalf of the American people to ensure our security." So no, there is no specific timeframe. But we are firmly on course. Share

Hegseth also announced that even more devastating strikes on Iran are expected today. He emphasized that the strike capabilities of the US military continue to grow, while the situation in Iran is developing in the opposite direction.

Answering a journalist's question about which countries were most willing to cooperate with the United States, Hegset noted that Israel "has been an incredible and capable partner from day one, ready and able (to act — ed.)."

Hegset also said that the Gulf countries "have taken an incredible step forward."

We are proud to defend ourselves with them, stand shoulder to shoulder, and generally cooperate in everything. UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and others. Share

The minister confirmed media reports that the Pentagon could receive up to $200 billion to fund the war and overall US military security.