US and Israel hit over 7,000 targets in Iran — Hegset

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that more than seven thousand targets were hit as a result of strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.
Points of attention
- The United States and Israel have conducted strikes on Iran, destroying over 7,000 targets and significantly crippling Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones.
- Pentagon Chief Hegseth confirmed the sinking of more than 120 ships of the Iranian Navy and the elimination of 11 Iranian submarines, underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict on Iran.
Hegset announced the destruction of over 7 thousand targets in Iran
He said this at a press conference on March 19.
He added that Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles "has probably taken the biggest hit" and has "reduced by 90% since the start of the conflict."
The production of UAVs, that is, kamikaze drones, has decreased by 90%, said Hegset.
According to him, the US sank more than 120 ships of the Iranian Navy, and 11 Iranian submarines were also eliminated.
The head of the Pentagon said that the United States is "acting according to plan", but refused to give a timeline for ending the war with Iran.
Hegseth also announced that even more devastating strikes on Iran are expected today. He emphasized that the strike capabilities of the US military continue to grow, while the situation in Iran is developing in the opposite direction.
Answering a journalist's question about which countries were most willing to cooperate with the United States, Hegset noted that Israel "has been an incredible and capable partner from day one, ready and able (to act — ed.)."
Hegset also said that the Gulf countries "have taken an incredible step forward."
The minister confirmed media reports that the Pentagon could receive up to $200 billion to fund the war and overall US military security.
I think that number could change. It takes money to kill bad guys. We will again go to Congress and our people there to ensure that we have the proper funding.
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