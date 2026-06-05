Russia strikes baby food factory in Kyiv region, 4 killed

On the morning of June 5, Russian invaders attacked a baby food factory in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region. Initially, one person was reported dead, but the death toll later increased to four.
Points of attention
- The attack led to a fire in the administrative building with ongoing efforts to rescue trapped employees.
- This incident highlights the Russian aggression towards civilians, posing a threat to ordinary people in the region.
The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on June 5 — the latest details
The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack.
However, at 10:12, Kalyshnyk officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 4 people, and the number of injured to 7.
According to him, the Russian invaders attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise — civilians who were simply doing their jobs at the time were under attack.
He also emphasized that rescue operations, search for people, and elimination of the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the scene.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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