Russia strikes baby food factory in Kyiv region, 4 killed

On the morning of June 5, Russian invaders attacked a baby food factory in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region. Initially, one person was reported dead, but the death toll later increased to four.

The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on June 5 — the latest details

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, a person was killed in a Russian drone strike in the Brovary district. Four more people were injured, he reported at 09:18. Share

However, at 10:12, Kalyshnyk officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 4 people, and the number of injured to 7.

According to him, the Russian invaders attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise — civilians who were simply doing their jobs at the time were under attack.

"A fire is ongoing in the administrative building on the territory of the enterprise, the structures are partially destroyed. According to operational information, there may be people in the building. Rescuers have already managed to unblock two employees," added Kalyshnyk. Share

He also emphasized that rescue operations, search for people, and elimination of the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the scene.