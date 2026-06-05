Russia strikes baby food factory in Kyiv region, 4 killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes baby food factory in Kyiv region, 4 killed

Kyiv OVA
The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on June 5 — the latest details
Читати українською

On the morning of June 5, Russian invaders attacked a baby food factory in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region. Initially, one person was reported dead, but the death toll later increased to four.

Points of attention

  • The attack led to a fire in the administrative building with ongoing efforts to rescue trapped employees.
  • This incident highlights the Russian aggression towards civilians, posing a threat to ordinary people in the region.

The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region on June 5 — the latest details

The head of the Kyiv OVA, Mykola Kalashnyk, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, a person was killed in a Russian drone strike in the Brovary district. Four more people were injured, he reported at 09:18.

However, at 10:12, Kalyshnyk officially confirmed that the number of victims had increased to 4 people, and the number of injured to 7.

According to him, the Russian invaders attacked a peaceful civilian food industry enterprise — civilians who were simply doing their jobs at the time were under attack.

"A fire is ongoing in the administrative building on the territory of the enterprise, the structures are partially destroyed. According to operational information, there may be people in the building. Rescuers have already managed to unblock two employees," added Kalyshnyk.

He also emphasized that rescue operations, search for people, and elimination of the consequences of the attack are ongoing at the scene.

"Russia once again demonstrates that its target is not military facilities, but ordinary people who live and work on their land," the head of the Kyiv OVA noted.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops destroyed 14 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 5, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 7 people in Kherson, Kyiv and Dnipro regions
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine on June 4-5
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian ecocide caused losses of UAH 6.9 trillion to Ukraine
Dmytro Lubinets
Russian ecocide leads to terrible consequences

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?