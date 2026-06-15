Massive Russian strike on Kyiv — the number of dead and wounded has increased

The death toll from a massive enemy night strike in Kyiv has increased: one of the victims died in hospital. There are currently 34 injured.

There are already 5 victims of the massive Russian strike in Kyiv

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

One of the injured, who was in serious condition, died in hospital. 5 victims in the capital as a result of a massive enemy attack.

In total, 34 victims are known, including 2 children.

Rescuers extinguished fires in the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, with an area of about 800 sq m, and the Mystetsky Arsenal, with an area of 1,000 sq m, which arose due to Russian strikes on the capital.