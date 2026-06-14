On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had launched powerful strikes on a number of military targets in Russia last night. According to the president, in this way, the SOU is trying to bring the enemy to the negotiating table.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky calls on Russian authorities to stop the war and engage in peaceful negotiations.
- Offered various negotiation formats, but only received aggression and expansion attempts in return, says President Zelensky.
New deep strikes by the Defense Forces — details from Zelenskyy
In addition, enemy targets in the Tula region of Russia were successfully hit.
Yes, the Azot enterprise has come under attack again. It is important to understand that the capacity to produce explosives depends on its work.
Against this background, he also officially confirmed that there were hits on the military logistics of the occupier in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
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