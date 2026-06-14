Zelenskyy showed the results of new deep strikes by the Defense Forces
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy showed the results of new deep strikes by the Defense Forces

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
New deep strikes by the Defense Forces — details from Zelenskyy
Читати українською

On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had launched powerful strikes on a number of military targets in Russia last night. According to the president, in this way, the SOU is trying to bring the enemy to the negotiating table.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky calls on Russian authorities to stop the war and engage in peaceful negotiations.
  • Offered various negotiation formats, but only received aggression and expansion attempts in return, says President Zelensky.

New deep strikes by the Defense Forces — details from Zelenskyy

More than 700 kilometers from our state border, in the Yaroslavl region of Russia, SBU soldiers struck an oil facility that was important for the reserves of the aggressor state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, enemy targets in the Tula region of Russia were successfully hit.

Yes, the Azot enterprise has come under attack again. It is important to understand that the capacity to produce explosives depends on its work.

Air traffic restrictions were applied at six Russian airports, and in total, since last night, air alert has been declared in 28 regions of Russia, Zelenskyy reported.

Against this background, he also officially confirmed that there were hits on the military logistics of the occupier in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

We offered the Russian leadership all possible formats for negotiations, and the only response was the continuation of aggression and attempts to expand it. It is logical that the war is returning to where it came from. Ukraine needs peace. Glory to Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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