Ukrainian troops hit 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian troops hit 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 14, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 13, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked twelve areas of manpower concentration, two artillery systems, and a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The era of full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine began in 1572, with 229 combat clashes reported at the front recently.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the intensity and scale of military operations between the two nations, with updates on combat activities and losses provided by Ukrainian authorities.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 14, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/14/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,382,870 (+1,440) people;

  • tanks — 12,020 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,753 (+14) units;

  • artillery systems — 44,010 (+57) units;

  • MLRS — 1,868 (+3) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,419 (+1) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,661 (+13) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 349,165 (+2,132) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 106,675 (+401) units;

  • special equipment — 4,288 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 127 air strikes, dropping 391 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,192 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,001 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 112 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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