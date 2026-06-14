Watch: Large-scale fires rage at Russian oil depot and chemical plant "Azot"
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Events
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Watch: Large-scale fires rage at Russian oil depot and chemical plant "Azot"

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 14 — all the details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Last night, Ukrainian drones carried out strikes on Russian territory, in particular, a fire broke out at the Azot chemical plant in the Tula region. In addition, an enemy oil depot in Rybinsk, in the Yaroslavl region, is also burning.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing fires highlight the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with destructive consequences on both industrial and military sectors.
  • These attacks and fires emphasize the volatile situation in the region, impacting not only industrial infrastructure but also raising concerns about potential escalation of conflict.

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 14 — all the details and video

According to Russian opposition media, a fire has again engulfed the Novomoskovsk chemical plant "Azot", located in the Tula region.

It began after a powerful attack by Ukrainian drones.

The Kremlin's protege in the region, Dmitry Milyaev, traditionally lies that the wreckage of the UAV fell on the territory of one of the industrial facilities.

What is important to understand is that Azot is one of the largest chemical enterprises in Russia.

It is engaged in the production of mineral fertilizers, ammonia, nitric acid, methanol and other chemical materials.

Moreover, it is indicated that "Azot" is used to produce raw materials that are supplied to military factories to create explosives and ammunition.

According to eyewitnesses, an oil depot in Rybinsk, in the Yaroslavl region, is on fire right now.

In the video, you can see that it is being massively attacked by Ukrainian “Fluty” drones.

Loud explosions also occurred in the Smolensk region. According to preliminary data, the railway infrastructure in the city of Vyazma was attacked.

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