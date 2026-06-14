Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 91 targets neutralized
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Ukraine
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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 91 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 13-14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • A mix of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units were involved in the defense.
  • The situation is ongoing, with continued vigilance needed to ensure safety and security in the airspace.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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