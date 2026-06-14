Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 91 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of June 13-14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 98 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- A mix of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units were involved in the defense.
- The situation is ongoing, with continued vigilance needed to ensure safety and security in the airspace.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
7 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-