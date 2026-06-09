"This is a strategic failure." The US publicly humiliated Russia at the UN
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Politics
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"This is a strategic failure." The US publicly humiliated Russia at the UN

The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was a strategic failure for all of Russia, said Dan Negrea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Points of attention

  • Iran and Cuba were mentioned for their involvement in supporting Russia's military actions in Ukraine, urging for a unified effort to bring an end to the hostilities.
  • The only way to resolve the crisis, according to the US diplomat, is for both parties to sit down at the negotiating table and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic failure. Its oil refineries are on fire… Moscow cannot achieve its goals on the battlefield. Escalation will not change that and only risks worsening the catastrophe. This war must end immediately. Enough is enough.

Dan Negrea

Dan Negrea

US Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council

Against this background, the American diplomat began demanding that UN member states “immediately cease support for Russia’s military efforts.”

In his opinion, the Russian Federation will never be able to win a war on the battlefield.

This also includes Iran, which supplied drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, as well as Cuba, which continues the war by allowing thousands of mercenaries to fight on Russia's side, Negrea recalled.

According to the American diplomat, it is time to sit down at the negotiating table, because this is the only way to put an end to the hostilities.

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