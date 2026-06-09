Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was a strategic failure for all of Russia, said Dan Negrea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
Points of attention
- Iran and Cuba were mentioned for their involvement in supporting Russia's military actions in Ukraine, urging for a unified effort to bring an end to the hostilities.
- The only way to resolve the crisis, according to the US diplomat, is for both parties to sit down at the negotiating table and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN
Against this background, the American diplomat began demanding that UN member states “immediately cease support for Russia’s military efforts.”
In his opinion, the Russian Federation will never be able to win a war on the battlefield.
According to the American diplomat, it is time to sit down at the negotiating table, because this is the only way to put an end to the hostilities.
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