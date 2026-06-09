Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine was a strategic failure for all of Russia, said Dan Negrea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been a strategic failure. Its oil refineries are on fire… Moscow cannot achieve its goals on the battlefield. Escalation will not change that and only risks worsening the catastrophe. This war must end immediately. Enough is enough. Dan Negrea US Representative to the UN Economic and Social Council

Against this background, the American diplomat began demanding that UN member states “immediately cease support for Russia’s military efforts.”

In his opinion, the Russian Federation will never be able to win a war on the battlefield.

This also includes Iran, which supplied drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, as well as Cuba, which continues the war by allowing thousands of mercenaries to fight on Russia's side, Negrea recalled. Share

According to the American diplomat, it is time to sit down at the negotiating table, because this is the only way to put an end to the hostilities.