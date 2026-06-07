A growing number of British officials and experts are suggesting that Russia is deliberately increasing pressure on the UK, perhaps preparing for a more serious escalation. The warnings have been issued by former Chief of Defence Staff Lord Peach and the head of the House of Lords National Resilience Committee Baroness Cassins.

Britain is not ready for a clash with Russia

According to Lord Peach, official London must recognize the vulnerabilities of Britain's critical infrastructure, primarily submarine cables.

What is important to understand is that they provide Internet connectivity, financial transactions, and data exchange.

The country's former chief of defense staff draws attention to the fact that Russia is a direct threat to the country's stability.

"The fact that Russia intends to harm us — whether through economic disruption or other methods — the evidence is clear," he stressed. Share

The head of the House of Lords National Resilience Committee, Baroness Cassins, also shared her data.

She made it clear that Britain is already under a barrage of Russian attacks, and the situation can only get worse.