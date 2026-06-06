French General Staff announced the interception of 6 Russian aircraft

On June 2, French Rafale 2 fighter jets intercepted six Russian aircraft at once. It is worth noting that this operation took place in the Baltic airspace.

Russia continues to provoke NATO

This was reported by the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.

They officially confirmed that these were Russian Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-24 fighters, an Il-76 military transport aircraft, and An-12 and An-30 surveillance aircraft.

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces also showed the take-off of two Rafale aircraft of the 71st Baltic Airspace Patrol Squadron, based in Šiauliai (Lithuania), to escort aircraft operating in the Baltic area of responsibility.

Visual identification of the aircraft: three fighters (Su-35, Su-34 and Su-24), one Il-76 transport aircraft and two reconnaissance aircraft (An-12 and An-30), — said the official statement of the French military. Share

According to them, the pilots controlled the development of the situation without further escalation.