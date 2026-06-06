French General Staff announced the interception of 6 Russian aircraft

On June 2, French Rafale 2 fighter jets intercepted six Russian aircraft at once. It is worth noting that this operation took place in the Baltic airspace.
Points of attention
- The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO forces in the region.
- The French military controlled the situation without escalation, showcasing their readiness to respond to provocations.
Russia continues to provoke NATO
This was reported by the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.
They officially confirmed that these were Russian Su-35S, Su-34, and Su-24 fighters, an Il-76 military transport aircraft, and An-12 and An-30 surveillance aircraft.
The General Staff of the French Armed Forces also showed the take-off of two Rafale aircraft of the 71st Baltic Airspace Patrol Squadron, based in Šiauliai (Lithuania), to escort aircraft operating in the Baltic area of responsibility.
According to them, the pilots controlled the development of the situation without further escalation.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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