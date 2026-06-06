Putin lost the chance to get out of a failed war — Sybiga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin lost the chance to get out of a failed war — Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga criticized Putin's reluctance to end the war
Читати українською

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that his decision to continue the war will not save Russia from defeat. The diplomat believes that the Kremlin leader will still agree to a diplomatic settlement, but the conditions will be much worse.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian diplomat warns of escalating attacks and increasing powerful measures against Russia, including asset freezes and travel bans.
  • Sybiga emphasizes that Putin's insistence on power at any cost will lead to further defeats and potential accountability for crimes.

Sibiga criticized Putin's reluctance to end the war

Putin has lost the chance to get out of a losing war. The situation for Russia will worsen, and the defeats will become even more humiliating.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The diplomat predicted that the enemy economy would continue to rapidly sink into recession, which would be an even greater blow to the Russian population.

Sibiga drew Putin's attention to the fact that there are no longer any places in the aggressor country where Ukrainian drones cannot reach.

However, the head of the Kremlin must understand that Ukraine's attacks will become even more powerful.

International pressure will not weaken. It will only intensify. Including asset freezes, travel bans, and inevitable accountability for crimes. All this because the fanatic in the Kremlin wants to stay in power at any cost and is ready to sacrifice the future of his country and kill millions of people for the sake of his crazy delusions, — stressed Sibiga.

He also once again warned Putin that the Russian army had no chance of victory on the battlefield.

In fact, this means that the dictator will still be forced to retreat, but the conditions for him will be even worse than now.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky showed the destruction of the Russian Navy arsenals and the base in Kronstadt
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy showed the consequences of "bavovna" in Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky ordered to increase the supply of troops in the South
Oleksandr Syrskyi
What's happening in the Southern Operational Zone
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
French General Staff announced the interception of 6 Russian aircraft
Russia continues to provoke NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?