Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that his decision to continue the war will not save Russia from defeat. The diplomat believes that the Kremlin leader will still agree to a diplomatic settlement, but the conditions will be much worse.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian diplomat warns of escalating attacks and increasing powerful measures against Russia, including asset freezes and travel bans.
- Sybiga emphasizes that Putin's insistence on power at any cost will lead to further defeats and potential accountability for crimes.
Sibiga criticized Putin's reluctance to end the war
The diplomat predicted that the enemy economy would continue to rapidly sink into recession, which would be an even greater blow to the Russian population.
Sibiga drew Putin's attention to the fact that there are no longer any places in the aggressor country where Ukrainian drones cannot reach.
However, the head of the Kremlin must understand that Ukraine's attacks will become even more powerful.
He also once again warned Putin that the Russian army had no chance of victory on the battlefield.
In fact, this means that the dictator will still be forced to retreat, but the conditions for him will be even worse than now.
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