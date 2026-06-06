Putin lost the chance to get out of a failed war — Sybiga

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga has warned Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that his decision to continue the war will not save Russia from defeat. The diplomat believes that the Kremlin leader will still agree to a diplomatic settlement, but the conditions will be much worse.

Sibiga criticized Putin's reluctance to end the war

Putin has lost the chance to get out of a losing war. The situation for Russia will worsen, and the defeats will become even more humiliating. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The diplomat predicted that the enemy economy would continue to rapidly sink into recession, which would be an even greater blow to the Russian population.

Sibiga drew Putin's attention to the fact that there are no longer any places in the aggressor country where Ukrainian drones cannot reach.

However, the head of the Kremlin must understand that Ukraine's attacks will become even more powerful.

International pressure will not weaken. It will only intensify. Including asset freezes, travel bans, and inevitable accountability for crimes. All this because the fanatic in the Kremlin wants to stay in power at any cost and is ready to sacrifice the future of his country and kill millions of people for the sake of his crazy delusions, — stressed Sibiga. Share

He also once again warned Putin that the Russian army had no chance of victory on the battlefield.