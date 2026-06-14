5 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions

During June 13, Russian occupiers continued to actively terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Donetsk region, 3 civilians were reported dead. Another 2 people became victims of enemy attacks in Sumy region.

New Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions — what are the consequences?

Russia is killing civilians! On June 13, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Sloviansk. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, 9 more people in the region were injured during the day.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha:

In Sumy region, two civilians were killed and four others were injured due to Russian strikes.

Thus, on June 13, the enemy covered 17 communities in the region with fire. The Russian army used guided bombs, strike UAVs, FPV drones, artillery, and mortars.

In the Bilopolska community, a 64-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy drone strikes, and men aged 51 and 66 were injured. In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 57-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a house, the National Police of Ukraine reports. Share

A 69-year-old civilian was injured in the Myropil community.