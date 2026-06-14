5 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

5 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions

National Police of Ukraine
New Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

During June 13, Russian occupiers continued to actively terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Donetsk region, 3 civilians were reported dead. Another 2 people became victims of enemy attacks in Sumy region.

Points of attention

  • Specific incidents include a 64-year-old woman being killed by an enemy drone strike and a 57-year-old woman losing her life due to a Russian UAV hitting a house.
  • The total number of casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha, shedding light on the widespread devastation caused by the Russian aggression.

New Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions — what are the consequences?

Russia is killing civilians! On June 13, Russians killed 3 residents of Donetsk Oblast: in Sloviansk.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, 9 more people in the region were injured during the day.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha:

In Sumy region, two civilians were killed and four others were injured due to Russian strikes.

Thus, on June 13, the enemy covered 17 communities in the region with fire. The Russian army used guided bombs, strike UAVs, FPV drones, artillery, and mortars.

In the Bilopolska community, a 64-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy drone strikes, and men aged 51 and 66 were injured. In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 57-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian UAV hitting a house, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

A 69-year-old civilian was injured in the Myropil community.

A 44-year-old man was injured in a strike by an enemy drone in the Sumy community.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a strategic failure." The US publicly humiliated Russia at the UN
The US publicly ridiculed Putin at the UN
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 91 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Large-scale fires rage at Russian oil depot and chemical plant "Azot"
“Bavovna” in Russia on June 14 — all the details and video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?