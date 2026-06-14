5 civilians killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions

During June 13, Russian occupiers continued to actively terrorize various regions of Ukraine. Thus, in Donetsk region, 3 civilians were reported dead. Another 2 people became victims of enemy attacks in Sumy region.
Points of attention
- Specific incidents include a 64-year-old woman being killed by an enemy drone strike and a 57-year-old woman losing her life due to a Russian UAV hitting a house.
- The total number of casualties in Donetsk region excludes Mariupol and Volnovakha, shedding light on the widespread devastation caused by the Russian aggression.
New Russian attacks on Donetsk and Sumy regions — what are the consequences?
According to him, 9 more people in the region were injured during the day.
The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha:
In Sumy region, two civilians were killed and four others were injured due to Russian strikes.
Thus, on June 13, the enemy covered 17 communities in the region with fire. The Russian army used guided bombs, strike UAVs, FPV drones, artillery, and mortars.
A 69-year-old civilian was injured in the Myropil community.
A 44-year-old man was injured in a strike by an enemy drone in the Sumy community.
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