Britain intercepts Russian "shadow fleet" tanker

According to Keir Starmer, he ordered the Armed Forces to intercept a "shadow fleet" oil tanker that was trying to pass through the English Channel.

The British leader emphasized that this operation was another blow to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

This successful operation strikes another blow against Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide. I want to thank everyone who participated in this operation, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

What is important to understand is that back in March 2026, the British leader decided that the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies of the United Kingdom would now be able to intercept vessels that have been subject to British sanctions and are transiting through British waters.

British forces have been involved in French operations to seize sanctioned tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" many times.

The last time this happened was on May 31 in the Atlantic Ocean.