On June 14, British forces intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel.
Points of attention
- The involvement of British forces in seizing sanctioned tankers highlights the UK's dedication to enforcing sanctions and upholding international regulations at sea.
- Keir Starmer expressed gratitude to all involved in the operation, including the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers, acknowledging their role in ensuring the country's safety.
Britain intercepts Russian "shadow fleet" tanker
According to Keir Starmer, he ordered the Armed Forces to intercept a "shadow fleet" oil tanker that was trying to pass through the English Channel.
The British leader emphasized that this operation was another blow to Russia for its war against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that back in March 2026, the British leader decided that the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies of the United Kingdom would now be able to intercept vessels that have been subject to British sanctions and are transiting through British waters.
British forces have been involved in French operations to seize sanctioned tankers of the Russian "shadow fleet" many times.
The last time this happened was on May 31 in the Atlantic Ocean.
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