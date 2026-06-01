France detained the sanctioned tanker Tagor in the Atlantic — it was heading from Russia
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World
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France detained the sanctioned tanker Tagor in the Atlantic — it was heading from Russia

Emmanuel Macron
tanker
Читати українською

French naval forces have detained the Tagor oil tanker, which is under international sanctions and was en route from Russia, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Points of attention

  • French naval forces detained the Tagor oil tanker, which was heading from Russia and violating international sanctions and maritime law.
  • President Macron supported the detention operation and highlighted the significance of adhering to international norms in maritime spaces.

French Navy detains sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron on the social network X.

Yesterday morning, the French National Navy detained another oil tanker under international sanctions, bound for Russia, the Tagor. Our resolve remains constant and complete.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to him, the operation was carried out in the Atlantic, on the high seas, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, and "in strict accordance with maritime law."

It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate maritime law, and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over four years.

Macron also noted that vessels that do not comply with basic navigation rules pose a threat not only to the sanctions regime, but also to the environment and the safety of all participants in maritime traffic.

According to sanctions registers, the tanker Tagor has IMO number 9282481. The vessel has been under US sanctions since July 2025, the EU since October 2025, and the UK since February of this year.

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