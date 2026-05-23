Official Beijing "will not benefit" from a foreign trade policy that could destroy European industry and the market. This was a public warning from the head of the French Foreign Trade Ministry, Nicolas Forissier.
Points of attention
- The conflict extends beyond China, urging a reevaluation of trade practices with all countries.
- Paris stresses the significance of maintaining a 'special relationship' with China based on negotiation and respect.
What is known about the new conflict between France and China?
Forissier believes that official Brussels must stop being "naive."
The French minister called on the European Union to finally change its approach to solving the problem of trade imbalances.
Against this backdrop, he threatened Beijing that China "will not benefit" from foreign trade policies that could potentially destroy European industry and the market.
According to him, the process of "transformation of views" has just begun in relations not only with the PRC, but also with other states that use trade dependence as a weapon.
In addition, he pointed to the importance of "frank" dialogue with Beijing, and also recalled that Paris maintains a "special relationship" with China, which involves "negotiation and respect."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-