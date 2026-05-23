Official Beijing "will not benefit" from a foreign trade policy that could destroy European industry and the market. This was a public warning from the head of the French Foreign Trade Ministry, Nicolas Forissier.

What is known about the new conflict between France and China?

Forissier believes that official Brussels must stop being "naive."

The French minister called on the European Union to finally change its approach to solving the problem of trade imbalances.

Against this backdrop, he threatened Beijing that China "will not benefit" from foreign trade policies that could potentially destroy European industry and the market.

The Chinese must understand that they will gain nothing if they destroy European industry, and then the European market, which is extremely important to them, emphasized the head of the French Ministry of Foreign Trade. Share

According to him, the process of "transformation of views" has just begun in relations not only with the PRC, but also with other states that use trade dependence as a weapon.

"It's not about whether it's China or not. It's not just about China, it's about all countries," Forissier added. Share

In addition, he pointed to the importance of "frank" dialogue with Beijing, and also recalled that Paris maintains a "special relationship" with China, which involves "negotiation and respect."