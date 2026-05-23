Trump orders Pentagon to prepare for new strikes on Iran

Insiders at CBS News have received information that US President Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Defense to prepare for a new round of military strikes on Iran, despite diplomatic negotiations.

The war in the Middle East could flare up even more powerfully

According to anonymous media sources, the final decision on the strikes has not yet been made.

Despite this, it is known that some representatives of the American military and intelligence community have canceled their plans for the Memorial Day weekend — they are also preparing for new potential strikes in the Middle East.

According to insiders, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's team has begun updating recall lists for American facilities abroad as lines of troops deployed in the Middle East leave the theater of operations.

What is important to understand is that this is part of an effort to reduce the presence of American military forces in the region amid concerns about a possible Iranian retaliatory strike.