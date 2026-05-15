Trump demands 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program

US President Donald Trump has said that a 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program would be enough for him to conclude a deal and end the war.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump is pushing for a 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program to reach a deal and end the conflict.
- Iran is considering the offer but seeks higher guarantees from the US before agreeing to the proposed terms.
Trump spoke out about Iran's nuclear program
Trump, returning home from a two-day summit in China, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he would agree to suspend Iran's nuclear program.
Trump said he had reviewed Iran's latest offer and rejected it.
He added: "If they have any nuclear weapons, I won't read the rest."
The US president said he was optimistic that Tehran would eventually agree to the deal, saying the Iranians had told him that only the US and China had the equipment to remove what he called "nuclear dust."
Allowing Iran to enrich uranium in the future indicates a change in the position of the US president, who has repeatedly insisted that Iran should never be allowed to do so, the publication notes.
Last year's 12-day war undermined Iran's ability to enrich new material in the near future, but the country retains about 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, a stockpile Washington insists Iran hand over.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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