Trump demands 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump demands 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has said that a 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program would be enough for him to conclude a deal and end the war.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump is pushing for a 20-year moratorium on Iran's nuclear program to reach a deal and end the conflict.
  • Iran is considering the offer but seeks higher guarantees from the US before agreeing to the proposed terms.

Trump spoke out about Iran's nuclear program

Trump, returning home from a two-day summit in China, told reporters aboard Air Force One that he would agree to suspend Iran's nuclear program.

Twenty years is enough, but the level of guarantees on their part is insufficient. In other words, it should be a real 20 years.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Trump said he had reviewed Iran's latest offer and rejected it.

He added: "If they have any nuclear weapons, I won't read the rest."

The US president said he was optimistic that Tehran would eventually agree to the deal, saying the Iranians had told him that only the US and China had the equipment to remove what he called "nuclear dust."

Allowing Iran to enrich uranium in the future indicates a change in the position of the US president, who has repeatedly insisted that Iran should never be allowed to do so, the publication notes.

Last year's 12-day war undermined Iran's ability to enrich new material in the near future, but the country retains about 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, a stockpile Washington insists Iran hand over.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team demands EU ratify trade deal
The US again threatens the EU with tariffs
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Very close." Trump spoke about ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump again dreamed of a quick end to the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump finds common ground with Xi on ending war against Iran
Trump reveals what he talked about with Xi

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?