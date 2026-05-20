Trump threatens Iran with new strikes amid peace talks

US President Donald Trump said on May 20 that negotiations with Iran were in the final stages, while warning of new attacks if Iran did not agree to the deal.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump warns of new attacks on Iran if a deal is not reached during negotiations, highlighting the tense situation between the two countries.
- Negotiations to end the war between the US and Iran have not shown significant progress, with both sides accusing each other of plotting new attacks.
Trump simultaneously negotiates and threatens Iran
Trump told reporters about this.
In the six weeks since Trump suspended Operation Epic Fury in order to establish a ceasefire, talks to end the war have so far made little progress.
Trump said this week that he was close to ordering new attacks but held back to allow more time for negotiations.
Tehran, for its part, accused Trump of plotting to restart the war and threatened to respond to any strikes with attacks outside the Middle East.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator in the peace talks, said on social media that "the enemy's obvious and hidden moves" indicate that the Americans are preparing new attacks.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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