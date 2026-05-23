As journalists managed to find out, in Russian-occupied Sevastopol on the evening of May 22, the situation with the availability of gasoline at gas stations deteriorated sharply.
Points of attention
- Efforts are being made by local officials to normalize the situation quickly, with promises to ease the restrictions and address the logistical challenges.
- The crisis in Sevastopol serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by residents under occupation, with limited access to essential resources like gasoline.
Acute gasoline shortage in Sevastopol — what is known
According to local residents, a shortage of gasoline and an increase in its prices in the city were recorded on May 21.
As journalists managed to find out, the drivers do not hide their indignation, because they do not know what to do next.
City bus drivers confirmed to the media that they "will be given gasoline with coupons."
The so-called "leader of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev has already made an official statement on this matter.
He began to claim that he was doing everything possible to normalize the situation as soon as possible.
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