Sevastopol faces acute gasoline shortage
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Economics
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Sevastopol faces acute gasoline shortage

Acute gasoline shortage in Sevastopol — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  Crimea. Realii

As journalists managed to find out, in Russian-occupied Sevastopol on the evening of May 22, the situation with the availability of gasoline at gas stations deteriorated sharply.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are being made by local officials to normalize the situation quickly, with promises to ease the restrictions and address the logistical challenges.
  • The crisis in Sevastopol serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by residents under occupation, with limited access to essential resources like gasoline.

Acute gasoline shortage in Sevastopol — what is known

According to local residents, a shortage of gasoline and an increase in its prices in the city were recorded on May 21.

After representatives of the Russian authorities announced a limit on the volume of gasoline sales in one hand (no more than 20 liters — ed.), explaining this by "logistical difficulties", by the evening there were lines of cars at gas stations, — said one of the eyewitnesses.

As journalists managed to find out, the drivers do not hide their indignation, because they do not know what to do next.

City bus drivers confirmed to the media that they "will be given gasoline with coupons."

The so-called "leader of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev has already made an official statement on this matter.

He began to claim that he was doing everything possible to normalize the situation as soon as possible.

And his deputy, citing "certain logistical difficulties," said that in Sevastopol they will limit the sale of gasoline at one of the gas stations — no more than 20 liters per canister or car, in order to "avoid artificial excitement."

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