Captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker Tagor arrested in France

France has taken into custody the captain of the Russian oil tanker Tagor, who was detained by French military personnel off the coast of Brittany on May 31.

France arrests captain of Russia-linked Tagor vessel

This was reported by the Brest prosecutor's office.

The captain of the vessel, who is a Russian citizen, could face up to one year in prison and a fine of 150,000 euros for not having the proper flag and refusing to comply with a request to stop at sea. The vessel could also be seized. Share

They clarified that the shipowner, whose identity is currently being established, may also be sentenced to the same sanctions.

Earlier, the Russian news agency TASS reported on the captain's detention and said that Russian diplomacy is demanding his release. Moscow has also requested consular access to the detainee.

The Tagor tanker was stopped by the French Navy. It was then escorted by ships of the National Fleet to the Bay of Douarnenez in the Finistère department, where the prosecutor's office opened an investigation.