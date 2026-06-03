Captain of Russian shadow fleet tanker Tagor arrested in France

France has taken into custody the captain of the Russian oil tanker Tagor, who was detained by French military personnel off the coast of Brittany on May 31.
Points of attention
- The captain of the Russian oil tanker Tagor has been detained by French authorities and faces potential imprisonment and fines for violations.
- The vessel's ownership is currently under investigation, and both the captain and owner could face sanctions for non-compliance with maritime regulations.
France arrests captain of Russia-linked Tagor vessel
This was reported by the Brest prosecutor's office.
They clarified that the shipowner, whose identity is currently being established, may also be sentenced to the same sanctions.
Earlier, the Russian news agency TASS reported on the captain's detention and said that Russian diplomacy is demanding his release. Moscow has also requested consular access to the detainee.
The Tagor tanker was stopped by the French Navy. It was then escorted by ships of the National Fleet to the Bay of Douarnenez in the Finistère department, where the prosecutor's office opened an investigation.
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