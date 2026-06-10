Ukrainian Armed Forces report the destruction of a tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet

On June 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian soldiers had struck a new strike on the Russian shadow fleet tanker WEST Horizon in the Black Sea. They managed to accurately hit the enemy vessel's propeller and steering group.

New SOU deep strikes on June 9-10 — what are the results?

The tanker WEST Horizon is used in the schemes of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions and restrictions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the VNIIR-Progress plant in the Russian republic of Chuvashia has again come under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

This operation was successfully carried out by the fighters of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian-made FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles were used — they covered a distance of over 900 km.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about the defeat of an enemy enterprise, which is one of the key manufacturers of navigation equipment for high-precision weapons of the Russian Federation.

The plant produces satellite navigation receivers and Comet-type antennas, which are used in Shahed (Geran-2) strike UAVs, Caliber cruise missiles, Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, as well as unified planning and correction modules for aviation bombs. Share

Another target for the SOU last night was the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery in the city of Samara. After the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on its territory.

This plant is one of the largest oil refineries in the Samara group. The annual processing volume reaches 3.7 million tons of oil.