On June 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian soldiers had struck a new strike on the Russian shadow fleet tanker WEST Horizon in the Black Sea. They managed to accurately hit the enemy vessel's propeller and steering group.
Points of attention
- The recent operations highlight the ongoing conflict dynamics in the region and the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate their capability to target and disable key assets of the aggressor state, contributing to efforts to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and national security.
New SOU deep strikes on June 9-10 — what are the results?
In addition, it is indicated that the VNIIR-Progress plant in the Russian republic of Chuvashia has again come under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.
This operation was successfully carried out by the fighters of the Missile Forces and artillery of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian-made FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles were used — they covered a distance of over 900 km.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about the defeat of an enemy enterprise, which is one of the key manufacturers of navigation equipment for high-precision weapons of the Russian Federation.
Another target for the SOU last night was the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery in the city of Samara. After the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on its territory.
This plant is one of the largest oil refineries in the Samara group. The annual processing volume reaches 3.7 million tons of oil.
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