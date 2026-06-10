Zelenskyy showed the FP-5 Flamingo strike on a military plant in Cheboksary

On June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had conducted a series of successful operations to weaken the Russian army. This time, the enemy refinery, a military plant, and two other oil infrastructure facilities on enemy territory were hit.

Zelensky reported on new successful strikes by the SOU

According to the head of state, the Defense Forces continue to actively apply "Ukrainian long-range sanctions" against Russian military facilities and the enemy's oil industry.

In particular, this night Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingos hit a military plant in Cheboksary, which supplies the occupying army with components for drones and missiles. Thank you to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the accuracy! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed the successful destruction of the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Samara region — that is, more than 900 kilometers from the front line.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the SSO, SBS, and GUR for new successful deep strikes.