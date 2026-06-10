On June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had conducted a series of successful operations to weaken the Russian army. This time, the enemy refinery, a military plant, and two other oil infrastructure facilities on enemy territory were hit.
Points of attention
- Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian Special Forces, Border Guard, and other units were involved in the successful operations against Russian military facilities.
- President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers involved in the deep strikes and reiterated appreciation for those working for the defense of Ukraine.
Zelensky reported on new successful strikes by the SOU
According to the head of state, the Defense Forces continue to actively apply "Ukrainian long-range sanctions" against Russian military facilities and the enemy's oil industry.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed the successful destruction of the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery.
What is important to understand is that it is located in the Samara region — that is, more than 900 kilometers from the front line.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the SSO, SBS, and GUR for new successful deep strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-