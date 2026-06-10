Zelenskyy showed the FP-5 Flamingo strike on a military plant in Cheboksary
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy showed the FP-5 Flamingo strike on a military plant in Cheboksary

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky reported on new successful strikes by the SOU
Читати українською

On June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had conducted a series of successful operations to weaken the Russian army. This time, the enemy refinery, a military plant, and two other oil infrastructure facilities on enemy territory were hit.

Points of attention

  • Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian Special Forces, Border Guard, and other units were involved in the successful operations against Russian military facilities.
  • President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers involved in the deep strikes and reiterated appreciation for those working for the defense of Ukraine.

Zelensky reported on new successful strikes by the SOU

According to the head of state, the Defense Forces continue to actively apply "Ukrainian long-range sanctions" against Russian military facilities and the enemy's oil industry.

In particular, this night Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingos hit a military plant in Cheboksary, which supplies the occupying army with components for drones and missiles. Thank you to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the accuracy!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader officially confirmed the successful destruction of the Kuibyshevsk oil refinery.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Samara region — that is, more than 900 kilometers from the front line.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the SSO, SBS, and GUR for new successful deep strikes.

We also achieved quite fair responses from the SBU and two oil infrastructure facilities in the Volodymyr region at a distance of 700 kilometers. Thank you to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! — the president emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia lost the opportunity to use the port of Mariupol
Ukrainian soldiers weaken the Russian army in Mariupol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacks Kharkiv with drones: 7 injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?