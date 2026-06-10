Russia massively attacks Kharkiv with drones: 7 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia massively attacks Kharkiv with drones: 7 injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 — what is known
Читати українською

Since the morning of June 10, loud explosions have been heard in the Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Industrialny districts of Kharkiv — Russian invaders are striking the city. As of 11:22, seven civilian casualties are known.

Points of attention

  • The threat of further attacks remains, urging civilians to remain in shelters for safety.
  • Continuous updates on the situation in Kharkiv following the Russian drone attack.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 — what is known

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, spoke about the consequences of Russia's new air attack on the city.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., Russian UAVs were recorded hitting the Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Industrialny districts of the city.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

According to him, a 40-year-old man and women aged 38 and 76 suffered an acute stress reaction in the Nemyshlyansky district — a Russian drone hit a car. Doctors provided the victims with all necessary assistance.

In addition, it is indicated that an enemy UAV attacked a car in the Kyiv district — no one was injured.

Later, it became known about a fire on the first floor of a residential building in the Industrial District — SES units are already working there, extinguishing the fire.

Three women were injured: 23, 27, and 77 years old. Medical teams are on site and providing the necessary assistance, Sinegubov added.

He also emphasized that the threat from the air still exists, so he urged civilians not to leave their shelters for now.

At 11:22 a.m., it became known that a 57-year-old woman in the Industrial District had experienced an acute stress reaction.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Fires rage at military facilities in Crimea and Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia and Crimea on June 10 — details and video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian aviation struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 10, 2026
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russia lost the opportunity to use the port of Mariupol
Ukrainian soldiers weaken the Russian army in Mariupol

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?