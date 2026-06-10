Russia massively attacks Kharkiv with drones: 7 injured

Since the morning of June 10, loud explosions have been heard in the Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Industrialny districts of Kharkiv — Russian invaders are striking the city. As of 11:22, seven civilian casualties are known.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 7 — what is known

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, spoke about the consequences of Russia's new air attack on the city.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., Russian UAVs were recorded hitting the Nemyshlyansky, Kyivsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Industrialny districts of the city. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

According to him, a 40-year-old man and women aged 38 and 76 suffered an acute stress reaction in the Nemyshlyansky district — a Russian drone hit a car. Doctors provided the victims with all necessary assistance.

In addition, it is indicated that an enemy UAV attacked a car in the Kyiv district — no one was injured.

Later, it became known about a fire on the first floor of a residential building in the Industrial District — SES units are already working there, extinguishing the fire.

Three women were injured: 23, 27, and 77 years old. Medical teams are on site and providing the necessary assistance, Sinegubov added. Share

He also emphasized that the threat from the air still exists, so he urged civilians not to leave their shelters for now.