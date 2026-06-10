Watch: Fires rage at military facilities in Crimea and Russia
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Watch: Fires rage at military facilities in Crimea and Russia

“Bavovna” in Russia and Crimea on June 10 — details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Russian opposition media, the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Samara is on fire again after a drone attack. The results of the work of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also visible in the temporarily occupied Crimea: a large-scale fire broke out there. Another target for Ukrainian soldiers this night was again the VNIIR-Progress plant.

Points of attention

  • In Cheboksary, 1,000 km from Ukraine, a manufacturer of antennas for “shaheeds” is on fire.
  • For the new attack, the Defense Forces used not only drones, but also Flamingo missiles.

“Bavovna” in Russia and Crimea on June 10 — details and video

Last night, residents of the Samara region complained of loud explosions, and the governor declared a missile threat in the region.

Later, it became known that the Kuibyshev Refinery in Samara was hit — it was engulfed in a large-scale fire.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about one of the largest oil industry enterprises in the region, which is part of PJSC "NK Rosneft".

It was also quite noisy at night in Crimea — a fire is raging there, but it is not yet clear what exactly the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked.

The defeat of VNIIR-Progress has already been confirmed — it was attacked twice during the night by Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles.

This is a Russian electrical engineering company that is part of the ABS Electro group of companies.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the plant manufactures components used for Russian cruise missiles and strike drones.

Moreover, 2 more oil infrastructure facilities in the Vladimir region were hit by the SOU. One of them is the Vtorovo oil and gas processing plant.

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