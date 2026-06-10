Air defense shot down and suppressed 181 drones while repelling a Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of June 9-10, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 207 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parody" type simulator drones.

Air Defense Forces Work Report June 9-10

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 181 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 13 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.