Recent events on the international stage indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost another close ally, namely Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The latter has decided to choose a pro-Ukrainian course. This is the conclusion of Gonul Tol, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.
Points of attention
- The evolving dynamics between Erdogan and Putin reflect a changing geopolitical landscape with Turkey emerging as a key player in the region
- Expert analysis suggests Erdogan's support for Ukraine underscores the weakening of Putin's global influence and the potential for new alliances in the Middle East
Turkey is ready to strengthen relations with Ukraine
According to Gonul Tol, the cooperation between Erdogan and Putin is finally reaching its logical conclusion.
Instead, official Ankara is beginning a new stage of relations with Kyiv.
Within its framework, the Turkish president is actively helping Ukraine strengthen its positions in the region, where Russia previously dominated.
The expert draws attention to the fact that during the Syrian war, Putin and Erdogan found themselves on different sides of the barricades: Turkey helped the rebels who sought to overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad, while Russia supported the Syrian dictator.
However, even this did not spoil the relationship between the Turkish and Russian presidents. The situation began to change dramatically after February 24, 2022.
If Erdogan was previously Putin's "junior" partner, now the situation has turned 180 degrees.
According to Gonul Tol, Turkey's increased support for Ukraine demonstrates the weakening of Putin's position on the world stage.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-