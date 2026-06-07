"A big moment." Erdogan chooses Ukraine over Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"A big moment." Erdogan chooses Ukraine over Russia

Turkey is ready to strengthen relations with Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Recent events on the international stage indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has lost another close ally, namely Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The latter has decided to choose a pro-Ukrainian course. This is the conclusion of Gonul Tol, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Points of attention

  • The evolving dynamics between Erdogan and Putin reflect a changing geopolitical landscape with Turkey emerging as a key player in the region
  • Expert analysis suggests Erdogan's support for Ukraine underscores the weakening of Putin's global influence and the potential for new alliances in the Middle East

Turkey is ready to strengthen relations with Ukraine

According to Gonul Tol, the cooperation between Erdogan and Putin is finally reaching its logical conclusion.

Instead, official Ankara is beginning a new stage of relations with Kyiv.

Within its framework, the Turkish president is actively helping Ukraine strengthen its positions in the region, where Russia previously dominated.

The expert draws attention to the fact that during the Syrian war, Putin and Erdogan found themselves on different sides of the barricades: Turkey helped the rebels who sought to overthrow the regime of Bashar Assad, while Russia supported the Syrian dictator.

However, even this did not spoil the relationship between the Turkish and Russian presidents. The situation began to change dramatically after February 24, 2022.

Due to international isolation, Moscow has become increasingly dependent on Turkey, which has not joined Western sanctions. As a result, Ankara has become an important hub for Russian trade, investment, and energy flows, gaining additional leverage over the Kremlin.

If Erdogan was previously Putin's "junior" partner, now the situation has turned 180 degrees.

This is a big moment for Turkey — an opportunity to rethink its role as a key NATO ally, rebalance relations with Russia, and help Ukraine establish new ties in the Middle East, the expert emphasizes.

According to Gonul Tol, Turkey's increased support for Ukraine demonstrates the weakening of Putin's position on the world stage.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is trying to implement the secret project "Scythian" with nuclear weapons
Secret Project "Scythian" - what is known about Putin's plan
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Parliamentary elections have started in Armenia — Putin is trying to remove Pashinyan
Elections in Armenia - what Putin has planned
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's frightening." The West is panicking over Putin's new statements about Ukraine
"It's frightening." The West is panicking over Putin's new statements about Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?