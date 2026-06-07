Voting began in Armenia on June 7 for parliamentary elections. Importantly, they are taking place against a backdrop of worsening relations between the country's current leader, Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Elections in Armenia — what Putin has planned

More than 2,000 polling stations have been operating in different parts of the country since 8:00 AM.

Voting will last until 8:00 p.m., and preliminary results are expected to be announced after midnight.

This time, 16 political and two electoral blocs are competing for seats in parliament.

What is important to understand is that for the former, the entry barrier is 4%, for the latter — 8%.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in general, there must be at least 101 deputies and at least three political parties in parliament.

The Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs officially confirmed that about 2 million 485 thousand people have the right to vote in this year's elections.

According to the results of one of the latest polls, the political force of the current Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has a chance to gain a convincing majority in parliament.

However, this development does not suit Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It recently became known that he had a falling out with his former ally Pashinyan because the latter had chosen a pro-Western course for Armenia.

For example, the prime minister wants his country to become a member of the EU in the future.

Putin has already ensured that a significant part of the opposition in Armenia consists of pro-Russian groups.