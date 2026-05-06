The cooperation between official Yerevan and Brussels is reaching a new level. As stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, in the relations of his country with

Pro-Russian Armenia sets course for Europe

Grigoryan drew attention to the fact that after 2020, his country began to be extremely reluctant to agree to security from other states.

Despite this, in 2025 Armenia was forced to look for alternative routes in this direction.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council, official Yerevan is currently focused on a balanced foreign policy, as well as diversification.

Grigoryan believes that relations between his country and the European Union are becoming increasingly stronger precisely thanks to diversification.

"Today, at the highest level, there is a constant statement that relations between Armenia and the EU are stronger than ever. I hope that we will continue in the same spirit," Grigoryan noted. Share

He also assured that the Armenian authorities were able to transform a region that was previously perceived as conflict-ridden into one of peace.