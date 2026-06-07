Foreign journalists are dissecting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's new speech at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, concluding that the Kremlin leader is completely unaware of the realities of the Russian-Ukrainian war and is behaving very strangely — it's "scaring the living daylights out of him."

Putin shocked the West again

Journalists immediately noticed that the Kremlin leader looked sick and swollen at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

He often “froze,” as if he forgot what he wanted to say.

Moreover, the media is stunned, because Putin's statements about the war against Ukraine were far from the truth and quite wild, given the current situation on the front.

It seems that the Russian dictator really sincerely believes that the Russian army is winning on the battlefield, the Defense Forces are winning, and business and the economy are thriving both domestically and abroad.

Putin believes that the war can and must be won, and Russia wants to obtain parts of the four regions of Ukraine that its army failed to fully capture.

Putin is imitating Trump in his growing unpredictability, and this makes him increasingly dangerous, the journalists emphasize. Share

One of the main problems is that the head of the Kremlin still believes that he is able to defeat Ukraine - this effectively means that the war will last for more than one month.