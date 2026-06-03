Zelensky acknowledged problems with the acquisition of the Patriots and threatened personnel decisions
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Ukraine
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Zelensky acknowledged problems with the acquisition of the Patriots and threatened personnel decisions

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Patriots acquisition in question again
Читати українською

On June 3, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had convened a meeting on additional ways to supply air defense to Ukraine: not only systems, but also missiles for them. As it turned out, key processes are being slowed down and are not being implemented on time.

Points of attention

  • Efficient use of financial resources, including European aid, is crucial for saving Ukrainian lives.
  • The urgency of the situation calls for rapid action to secure the necessary defense equipment.

Patriots acquisition in question again

We have an agreement at the highest political level to purchase Patriots, and this agreement is awaiting implementation at the financial, legal, and technical levels. The wait has been long.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he discussed this serious problem with representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, as well as the diplomatic team of the President's Office.

Each of them received a very clear task — to immediately accelerate the contract for the Patriots.

As Zelensky noted, money from the European aid package for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros and other financial resources must work as efficiently as possible to save the lives of Ukrainians.

Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal steps have not yet been worked out on this contract. I have set a final deadline of one week for all preparatory steps. I am counting on a report on Friday: either clarity on the implementation of our agreement on the Patriots, or serious personnel conclusions, — Zelensky warned.

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