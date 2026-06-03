The General Staff officially confirmed the cessation of oil pumping at the Zenzevatka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. This was achieved thanks to the strike carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on June 2, 2026.
Points of attention
- On May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 30 Russian invaders at the Prymorskyi Posad training ground, showcasing their commitment to weakening the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains determined to continue taking measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.
Ukraine continues to destroy Russia's oil industry
In addition, it is indicated that the results of previous attacks confirmed damage to the technological overpass, the AVT primary oil processing unit, and two RVS-5000 tanks at the Ilsky refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). As mentioned earlier, this attack took place on June 2.
The General Staff also reveals the consequences of the May 30, 2026 strike on the “Prymorskyi Posad” training ground (Prymorskyi Posad, TOT Zaporizhzhia region)
As it turned out, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully destroy a shelter for enemy personnel. Moreover, about 30 Russian invaders were eliminated.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-