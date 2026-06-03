Defense forces stopped the Zenzevatka NPS in the Volgograd region
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Ukraine
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Defense forces stopped the Zenzevatka NPS in the Volgograd region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine continues to destroy Russia's oil industry
Читати українською

The General Staff officially confirmed the cessation of oil pumping at the Zenzevatka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. This was achieved thanks to the strike carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on June 2, 2026.

Points of attention

  • On May 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 30 Russian invaders at the Prymorskyi Posad training ground, showcasing their commitment to weakening the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains determined to continue taking measures to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine continues to destroy Russia's oil industry

The suspension of oil pumping at the Zenzevatka oil pumping station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation due to the damage on June 2, 2026 has been confirmed, the official statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

In addition, it is indicated that the results of previous attacks confirmed damage to the technological overpass, the AVT primary oil processing unit, and two RVS-5000 tanks at the Ilsky refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russia). As mentioned earlier, this attack took place on June 2.

The General Staff also reveals the consequences of the May 30, 2026 strike on the “Prymorskyi Posad” training ground (Prymorskyi Posad, TOT Zaporizhzhia region)

As it turned out, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully destroy a shelter for enemy personnel. Moreover, about 30 Russian invaders were eliminated.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to weaken the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine! — the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

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