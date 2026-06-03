"Extinguish St. Petersburg" Magyar publicly humiliates Putin on the eve of SPIEF — photos and video
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Ukraine
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"Extinguish St. Petersburg" Magyar publicly humiliates Putin on the eve of SPIEF — photos and video

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar found a new way to mock Putin
Читати українською

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, has officially confirmed the attack on the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in St. Petersburg. Ukrainian soldiers carried out a powerful air strike on the enemy facility just hours before the start of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where dictator Vladimir Putin will speak.

Points of attention

  • Magyar's actions aimed to mock Putin and draw attention to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, disrupting the economic event.
  • The successful operation was a part of a series of attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces, marking a significant event during the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Magyar found a new way to mock Putin

The first explosions in St. Petersburg erupted at night, and then a fire broke out at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal.

Already on the morning of June 3, Magyar showed one of the drones that attacked the Russian city:

They entered without knocking, under the cover of white nights. Cover the window, it's blowing into Europe. The places of the dictator's sacred roots, where "Leningradskaya Street" taught Vova to be the first to strike 60 years ago.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

In addition, Magyar decided to remind that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum kicked off in St. Petersburg on June 3.

Videos are being posted online showing foreign businessmen gathering for an event against the backdrop of a smoky city.

Petersburg Economic Forum — turn on calculators of economic prospects and trends. The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal is the 20th in thirty-three days, the anniversary oil tanker, successfully lit by the Freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird (from May 1 to June 3), — noted Madyar.

According to him, this successful operation was implemented through the efforts of the SBS, SSO, SBU, and GUR.

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