The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, has officially confirmed the attack on the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal in St. Petersburg. Ukrainian soldiers carried out a powerful air strike on the enemy facility just hours before the start of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where dictator Vladimir Putin will speak.
Points of attention
- Magyar's actions aimed to mock Putin and draw attention to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, disrupting the economic event.
- The successful operation was a part of a series of attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces, marking a significant event during the ongoing tensions between the two nations.
Magyar found a new way to mock Putin
The first explosions in St. Petersburg erupted at night, and then a fire broke out at the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal.
Already on the morning of June 3, Magyar showed one of the drones that attacked the Russian city:
In addition, Magyar decided to remind that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum kicked off in St. Petersburg on June 3.
Videos are being posted online showing foreign businessmen gathering for an event against the backdrop of a smoky city.
According to him, this successful operation was implemented through the efforts of the SBS, SSO, SBU, and GUR.
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