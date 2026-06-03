Defense forces hit 5 Russian UAV control points
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Ukraine
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Defense forces hit 5 Russian UAV control points

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces hit 5 Russian UAV control points
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 2, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two command posts, four artillery systems, and five control points for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war, with both sides engaging in frequent clashes and military operations.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the situation, highlighting the successes and challenges faced in the conflict.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 3, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/03/2026 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,368,040 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,974 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,673 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 43,172 (+60) units.

  • MLRS — 1,826 (+5) units.

  • PPO means — 1,403 (+3) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,548 (+6) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 325,615 (+1,853) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,733 (+40) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 102,575 (+437) units.

  • special equipment — 4,245 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, using 73 missiles, and carried out 80 air strikes, dropping 252 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,735 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,156 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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