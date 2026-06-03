Defense forces hit 5 Russian UAV control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on June 2, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two command posts, four artillery systems, and five control points for unmanned aerial vehicles.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated into a full-scale war, with both sides engaging in frequent clashes and military operations.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to provide updates on the situation, highlighting the successes and challenges faced in the conflict.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 3, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/03/2026 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,368,040 (+1,130) people
tanks — 11,974 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,673 (+7) units.
artillery systems — 43,172 (+60) units.
MLRS — 1,826 (+5) units.
PPO means — 1,403 (+3) units.
ground robotic complexes — 1,548 (+6) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 325,615 (+1,853) units.
cruise missiles — 4,733 (+40) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 102,575 (+437) units.
special equipment — 4,245 (+4) units.
In addition, it used 9,735 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,156 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 55 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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