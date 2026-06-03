Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 189 targets neutralized

During the night of June 2-3, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 198 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 189 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.