Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 189 targets neutralized

During the night of June 2-3, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 198 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders are calling for unity and solidarity to achieve victory in defending their airspace against the Russian aggression.
- Follow the developments closely to stay informed about the situation and the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in countering the air assault.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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