Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 189 targets neutralized
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Ukraine
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Air battle between Russia and Ukraine: 189 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of June 2-3, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 198 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders are calling for unity and solidarity to achieve victory in defending their airspace against the Russian aggression.
  • Follow the developments closely to stay informed about the situation and the efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in countering the air assault.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 189 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

8 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

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