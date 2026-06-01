Meteor missiles on Gripen fighters are capable of pushing Russian aircraft away from Ukraine's borders

Swedish Gripen fighters will not change the situation on the front instantly, but the Meteor missiles on board are capable of pushing Russian aircraft away from the Ukrainian borders.
Points of attention
- Swedish Gripen fighters with Meteor missiles have the capability to deter Russian aircraft near Ukraine's borders, showcasing the potential impact of advanced weaponry in the region.
- Meteor missiles are highly effective in air combat, with a claimed range exceeding 120 kilometers and a unique ramjet engine that maintains high speed throughout the flight path.
What Meteor missiles can do for the front
Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon.
He urged caution with the term "game changer," as any weapon must first be tested in real combat conditions. He cited as an example the F-16 fighter jets, which were also expected to undergo rapid changes, but Ukraine received somewhat outdated modifications of these aircraft.
A similar situation, he said, exists with Gripen. Ukraine is expected to receive C/D modification aircraft, which are an older version.
One of the most important advantages of Swedish aircraft is their full compatibility with almost the entire range of Western weapons — both American and European types.
The Meteor air-to-air missile is considered one of the most effective long-range missiles for air combat. Its claimed range exceeds 120 kilometers, and according to some estimates it can reach about 200 kilometers.
The Meteor's key feature is its ramjet engine, which allows the missile to maintain high speed almost throughout its flight path. This allows it to retain a significant reserve of energy even in the final section and remain dangerous to actively maneuvering targets.
The Meteor is designed to engage a wide range of aerial targets, including fighters, bombers, missile carriers and large drones. It poses a particular threat to Russia's Su-35 and Su-30 fighter jets, as well as the A-50 long-range radar-detection aircraft used to coordinate air operations.
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