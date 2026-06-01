Meteor missiles on Gripen fighters are capable of pushing Russian aircraft away from Ukraine's borders

Swedish Gripen fighters will not change the situation on the front instantly, but the Meteor missiles on board are capable of pushing Russian aircraft away from the Ukrainian borders.

What Meteor missiles can do for the front

Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during a telethon.

He urged caution with the term "game changer," as any weapon must first be tested in real combat conditions. He cited as an example the F-16 fighter jets, which were also expected to undergo rapid changes, but Ukraine received somewhat outdated modifications of these aircraft.

A similar situation, he said, exists with Gripen. Ukraine is expected to receive C/D modification aircraft, which are an older version.

At the same time, Iinat explained, "Gripens" have significant advantages: they are unpretentious in use, capable of landing on various types of runways, and are the cheapest in their class in terms of operating costs. Share

One of the most important advantages of Swedish aircraft is their full compatibility with almost the entire range of Western weapons — both American and European types.

And most importantly, the Meteor missile, which could be a "game changer" if everything works out tactically... This missile could push Russian aircraft, which are attacking us with KABs, away from our borders. Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Meteor air-to-air missile is considered one of the most effective long-range missiles for air combat. Its claimed range exceeds 120 kilometers, and according to some estimates it can reach about 200 kilometers.

The Meteor's key feature is its ramjet engine, which allows the missile to maintain high speed almost throughout its flight path. This allows it to retain a significant reserve of energy even in the final section and remain dangerous to actively maneuvering targets.

The Meteor is designed to engage a wide range of aerial targets, including fighters, bombers, missile carriers and large drones. It poses a particular threat to Russia's Su-35 and Su-30 fighter jets, as well as the A-50 long-range radar-detection aircraft used to coordinate air operations.