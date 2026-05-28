Ukraine will receive the first 16 Swedish Gripen fighters

On May 28, it became known that Sweden was transferring the first 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Sweden is transferring the first 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine under a cooperation agreement.
- The Gripen fighter jets will be delivered in 2027, with Ukraine set to receive another 22 aircraft by 2030.
- The agreement includes the purchase of modern E-series aircraft, including models like Erik and Frederik.
Sweden to deliver 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Sweden has officially announced the delivery of the first 16 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. Kyiv also plans to purchase another 22 modern E-series aircraft.
During a joint press conference between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it became known that Sweden is transferring the first 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine.
These are Gripen fighters of the JAS 39 Gripen C/D modification.
Zelensky and Kristersson signed a declaration on deepening cooperation between the countries. Under it, Ukraine will purchase 22 more Gripen fighters, to be delivered by 2030.
The most modern models are Erik and Frederik. And Ukraine will also purchase 22 new Gripen E-series models, Kristersson said.
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