Ukraine will receive the first 16 Swedish Gripen fighters

On May 28, it became known that Sweden was transferring the first 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

Sweden to deliver 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine

Sweden has officially announced the delivery of the first 16 Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. Kyiv also plans to purchase another 22 modern E-series aircraft.

During a joint press conference between Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it became known that Sweden is transferring the first 16 Gripen fighters to Ukraine.

These are Gripen fighters of the JAS 39 Gripen C/D modification.

It became known that the transfer of the fighters will take place in 2027. Share

Zelensky and Kristersson signed a declaration on deepening cooperation between the countries. Under it, Ukraine will purchase 22 more Gripen fighters, to be delivered by 2030.