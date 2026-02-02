Ukraine may receive Gripen fighters faster — what helped

The Peruvian epic of renewing its fleet of aging MiG-29s and Mirage 2000s is nearing its finale. Back in 2024, the Swedish Gripen fighter was the favorite in the tender, but after the impeachment of the president and the change of government, priorities have changed. This could help Ukraine get the Swedish fighters sooner.

Ukraine may receive Gripen fighters from Sweden sooner

According to local media, the new Peruvian government has finally chosen American F-16s. The contract is expected to be signed in mid-April, right after the elections. The main motivation is political rapprochement with Washington, even though this decision will cost the country's budget many times more.

It is reported that the choice in favor of the Americans seems economically irrational. Washington has billed Peru $3.42 billion for 12 F-16 Block 70 aircraft (about $285 million per aircraft) with a minimal set of weapons.

For comparison, neighboring Colombia is purchasing Swedish Gripen at a price of $220 million per unit, which was recognized by the local state auditor as the most advantageous offer, surpassing even the French Rafale.

However, Lima is willing to overpay for the status of a US ally and to obtain the latest modification of the Block 70, which surpasses the characteristics of Chilean and Argentine aircraft. Share

For Ukraine, the Peruvian contract for F-16 is an unconditional positive, and here's why:

Saab's capacity release. Ukraine is counting on a colossal order — from 100 to 150 Gripen E/F fighters. This is a huge burden on the Swedish manufacturer. If Peru had ordered these aircraft, the queue would have stretched for years, and Saab's attention would have been scattered across two continents. Now the factory lines remain free for the priority Ukrainian order.

Avoiding the "Argentine scenario." Ukraine has already suffered from Latin American deals before, when the US approved the sale of used F-16s by Denmark to Argentina, although these aircraft were originally intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In the case of Peru, the situation is the opposite: Lima takes over American orders, leaving Swedish resources available to Ukraine.

Thus, Peru's political ambitions unwittingly eliminated a competitor for scarce Swedish fighters, allowing Ukraine to count on a shorter timeframe for receiving them.