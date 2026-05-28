Swedish Gripen fighters for Ukraine will be equipped with Meteor missiles

Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa states that the appearance of Swedish Gripen fighters is a significant strengthening of the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Gripen with Meteor missiles will become the “long arm” of the Air Force — Palisa

Ukraine will receive the first batch of Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters with Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles.

This is not just another reinforcement of aviation. This is another step towards a qualitatively new architecture of our defense. But most importantly, Gripen with Meteor missiles on board will be the “long arm” of our aviation, which will allow us to drive away Russian KAB carriers from the front. This is an invaluable reinforcement of both our aviation and the protection of infantry. Pavlo Palisa Deputy Head of the President's Office

The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff recalled that "Gripen was created for a war where aviation must operate quickly and adaptively, from various operational airfields, in a complex air defense environment and under constant enemy pressure. This is exactly the kind of war that is going on in Ukraine today."

According to him, "the appearance of Swedish fighters gives us more tools to combat Russian aircraft, missiles, drones and means of destruction. This is a significant strengthening of the capabilities of the Air Force and the gradual formation of the system we imagine it to be." Share

Palisa thanked Sweden and emphasized that "Swedish support for Ukraine is a consistent strategic position of a state that well understands the nature of the Russian threat."

Gripen for Ukraine is a contribution not only to Ukrainian security. It is a contribution to the security of all of Europe.

Sweden has allocated a support package of $2.7 billion to Ukraine, which includes funds for the production of drones — almost $400 million — as well as the transfer of Gripen fighters.