Swedish Gripen fighters for Ukraine will be equipped with Meteor missiles

Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa states that the appearance of Swedish Gripen fighters is a significant strengthening of the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The arrival of Swedish Gripen fighters with Meteor missiles marks a significant strengthening of the capabilities of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Gripen fighters equipped with Meteor missiles will serve as a key asset in Ukraine's defense strategy, enabling them to combat Russian enemy threats effectively. threat.
Gripen with Meteor missiles will become the “long arm” of the Air Force — Palisa
Ukraine will receive the first batch of Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters with Meteor long-range air-to-air missiles.
The Deputy Chief of the Air Staff recalled that "Gripen was created for a war where aviation must operate quickly and adaptively, from various operational airfields, in a complex air defense environment and under constant enemy pressure. This is exactly the kind of war that is going on in Ukraine today."
Palisa thanked Sweden and emphasized that "Swedish support for Ukraine is a consistent strategic position of a state that well understands the nature of the Russian threat."
Gripen for Ukraine is a contribution not only to Ukrainian security. It is a contribution to the security of all of Europe.
Sweden has allocated a support package of $2.7 billion to Ukraine, which includes funds for the production of drones — almost $400 million — as well as the transfer of Gripen fighters.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-