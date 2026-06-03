Ukrainian "bavovna" ruined Putin's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — video

On the night of June 3, loud explosions and a massive fire broke out at an oil terminal in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ukrainian strike drones stormed the city hours before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where dictator Vladimir Putin was scheduled to speak.

“Bavovna” in St. Petersburg — first details and video

According to eyewitnesses and local authorities, the city and the Leningrad region were attacked by dozens of Ukrainian drones.

It later became known that more than 20 departing flights were delayed or canceled at St. Petersburg Pulkovo Airport.

Opposition Russian media have confirmed that the largest oil refining complex in northwestern Russia, St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, is on fire as a result of a UAV attack in St. Petersburg.

What is important to understand is that on June 3, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will start in the city, to which not only Russian but also foreign businessmen are invited.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is also expected to speak there soon.

Against this background, residents of St. Petersburg are complaining on their social networks about the large number of explosions and fires in the city.

At around 07:00, local authorities announced 50 allegedly downed drones over the Leningrad Region.

In addition, it is reported that the Progress plant was hit in Michurinsk, Tambov region of the Russian Federation.

It manufactures equipment for aviation and missile control systems.