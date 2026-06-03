On May 3, a video of a massive fire in Kronstadt, Russia, is circulating online. It is a port city 30 km from St. Petersburg, located on Kotlin Island. It was there that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to “hunt down” another enemy warship.

Russian warship burns in Kronstadt

The fact of the successful attack has already been officially confirmed by the Head of State, Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, there are good results of our long-range sanctions from the soldiers of the SBU, SBS, SSO, GUR, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Yes, last night we managed to hit really important objects on the territory of Russia.

Among them is the St. Petersburg oil terminal. From our state border with Ukraine to this facility of the Russian oil industry, which works for war, there are about 1,100 kilometers. Also, purely military goals at the Kronstadt base have been achieved. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to preliminary data, one of the ships damaged at the base of the Russian Baltic Fleet on Kotlin Island is the corvette "Boykiy".

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, another successfully hit target was an enterprise in the Tambov region.

What is important to understand is that it is involved in the production of Russian weapons. The distance from the front line is almost 600 kilometers.