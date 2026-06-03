The General Staff announced the defeat of airfield "Saki"
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Ukraine
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The General Staff announced the defeat of airfield "Saki"

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?
Читати українською

Last night, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked important facilities of the Russian invaders. This time, the St. Petersburg oil terminal, the Michurinsk Progress plant, and the Saki airfield were hit.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff confirmed destruction of a navigation system at the Saki airfield and other strategic locations.
  • These targeted strikes demonstrate the effectiveness of Ukrainian Defense Forces in disrupting Russian operations in the region.

New deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces — what are the results?

The General Staff officially confirmed the damage to the St. Petersburg oil terminal — a large-scale fire immediately broke out on the territory

What is important to understand is that this is one of the largest oil product transfer complexes in the Baltic region. Its throughput capacity reaches 10 million tons per year.

This facility is involved in providing support to Russian troops on the Ukrainian front.

The enemy was unable to protect ships and infrastructure facilities in the port of Kronstadt from Ukrainian drones.

Another target for the Defense Forces that night was the enterprise for the production of components for high-precision weapons “Michurinsk Plant “Progress”. It is located in Michurinsk, Tambov Region.

There is also a fire raging there that they cannot control.

In addition, the RBSN-4N short-range navigation radio system at the Saki airfield (Novofedorivka, TOT AR Crimea) was hit. Among other things, an ammunition and UAV depot (Galytsynivka, Donetsk region), a fuel and lubricants depot (Bilolutsk, Luhansk region), as well as an enemy command and observation post (Selydove, Donetsk region) were hit, — reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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