As part of the investigation by the Telex publication, it became known that it was former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban who ordered the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank funds on March 5 near Budapest.
Points of attention
- Orban's explicit intentions to use force and break the oil blockade demonstrate a revenge plot against Ukraine, indicating a willingness to resort to drastic measures to achieve his goals.
- The investigation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes conversations and official confirmation of Orban's role in the raid, showcasing the political maneuvering and calculated actions taken by the former Hungarian leader.
Raid against Oschadbank collectors is Orbán's handiwork
As Hungarian journalists managed to find out, the seizure of collectors and funds of the Ukrainian Oschadbank is a completely illegal decision.
For Viktor Orbán and his team, this was an exclusively political maneuver.
What is important to understand is that this information from insiders has already been officially confirmed by the Hungarian government's Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
Moreover, it was possible to find out that the State Secretariat was following Orban's instructions — the latter was given detailed reports on how events were developing during the raid.
In general, this was a kind of revenge on Ukraine for the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which stopped working due to Russian attacks.
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-