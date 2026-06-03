As part of the investigation by the Telex publication, it became known that it was former Hungarian leader Viktor Orban who ordered the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank funds on March 5 near Budapest.

Raid against Oschadbank collectors is Orbán's handiwork

As Hungarian journalists managed to find out, the seizure of collectors and funds of the Ukrainian Oschadbank is a completely illegal decision.

For Viktor Orbán and his team, this was an exclusively political maneuver.

The government, namely Viktor Orban, decided that a raid on the Ukrainian "gold convoy" should be conducted on March 5, although from a professional point of view there was no reason for this — this became clear from the backstage conversations that Telex had in recent weeks with sources familiar with the case or involved in it, the investigation notes. Share

What is important to understand is that this information from insiders has already been officially confirmed by the Hungarian government's Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Moreover, it was possible to find out that the State Secretariat was following Orban's instructions — the latter was given detailed reports on how events were developing during the raid.

In general, this was a kind of revenge on Ukraine for the "blocking" of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which stopped working due to Russian attacks.