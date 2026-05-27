Hungary overturns Orban government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary overturns Orban government's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court

Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  Telex

Hungary's parliament has approved a law that reverses the country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision initiated in 2025 by the former government of Viktor Orbán.

Points of attention

  • Hungary's parliament approved a law reversing the country's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, ensuring its continued participation in the ICC Statute.
  • The new government under Prime Minister Péter Magyar aims to preserve international peace and security by bringing those responsible for serious international crimes to justice in an international judicial forum.

Hungary remains in the ISS

133 deputies from the Tisza party voted in favor of overturning Orban's decision, 37 deputies from Fidesz-KDNP voted against, and 5 deputies from Mi Hazank abstained.

The decision will enter into force the day after the law is published.

The government already expressed its intention in a resolution last week to halt the exit process, which was initiated based on a decision by Orbán's previous government.

New Prime Minister Péter Magyar submitted the bill to parliament on behalf of the government on Tuesday, May 26.

He justified the proposal by saying that "in order to preserve international peace and security and protect human rights, it is absolutely necessary to bring those responsible for the most serious international crimes to justice in an international judicial forum."

According to Magyar, this requires maintaining Hungary's participation in the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary returned to Ukraine funds and valuables seized from Oschadbank in March — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary allowed to impose sanctions against people from Putin's orbit — insiders
Magyar allowed sanctions to be imposed on Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary extended the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine
Hungary

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?