As Euronews has learned, the team of Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, is ready to unblock sanctions that were previously not imposed against Russia due to Viktor Orban's pro-Russian stance.
Points of attention
- Insiders reveal that Hungarian officials have signaled their willingness to allow the EU to impose sanctions against prominent Russian individuals.
- Efforts to impose sanctions on these figures are underway, marking a significant change in Hungary's stance towards Russia.
Magyar allowed sanctions to be imposed on Russia
According to journalists, this is a sanctions package targeting ten Russian figures.
What is important to understand is that they were previously under the protection of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
In addition, it is indicated that several Russian vessels may be subject to sanctions.
According to insiders, Peter Magyar's team made it clear to official Brussels that it would allow the EU to impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and other individuals from the orbit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
If anonymous sources have provided the media with truthful information, then one of the most influential religious figures in Russia will soon be included in the EU blacklist.
What is important to understand is that work on the "mini-package" of sanctions is already underway.
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