As Euronews has learned, the team of Hungary's new leader, Peter Magyar, is ready to unblock sanctions that were previously not imposed against Russia due to Viktor Orban's pro-Russian stance.

Magyar allowed sanctions to be imposed on Russia

According to journalists, this is a sanctions package targeting ten Russian figures.

What is important to understand is that they were previously under the protection of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In addition, it is indicated that several Russian vessels may be subject to sanctions.

According to insiders, Peter Magyar's team made it clear to official Brussels that it would allow the EU to impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and other individuals from the orbit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

If anonymous sources have provided the media with truthful information, then one of the most influential religious figures in Russia will soon be included in the EU blacklist.

What is important to understand is that work on the "mini-package" of sanctions is already underway.