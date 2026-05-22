Hungary extended the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

Hungary extended the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Hungary
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on May 22 that the country's government is banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Hungary, under the leadership of Prime Minister Peter Magyar, has extended the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.
  • This decision could have serious repercussions for Ukrainian manufacturers who rely on exporting their goods to Hungary.

Magyar banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Peter Magyar reported this on the social network X.

The government withdraws Hungary's intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Prime Minister of Hungary

Peter Magyar did not provide details on the implementation of such a solution.

On May 13, emergency decrees banning the import of Ukrainian agricultural products expired in Hungary. The ban was imposed by the previous government of Viktor Orban.

Hungary banned the import of more than 20 goods, such as:

  • wheat

  • corn

  • sunflower seeds

  • rapeseed

  • flour

  • poultry meat

  • eggs, etc.

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