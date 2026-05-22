Hungary extended the ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on May 22 that the country's government is banning the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Magyar banned the import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Peter Magyar reported this on the social network X.

The government withdraws Hungary's intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. Peter Magyar Prime Minister of Hungary

Peter Magyar did not provide details on the implementation of such a solution.

The government withdraws Hungary’s intention to leave the International Criminal Court and bans the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. — Magyar Péter (Ne féljetek) (@magyarpeterMP) May 22, 2026

On May 13, emergency decrees banning the import of Ukrainian agricultural products expired in Hungary. The ban was imposed by the previous government of Viktor Orban.

Hungary banned the import of more than 20 goods, such as: